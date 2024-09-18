LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO John Deneen Collins Sells 85,126 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) CFO John Deneen Collins sold 85,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $89,382.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Deneen Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LivePerson alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, John Deneen Collins sold 83,735 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $93,783.20.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of LPSN stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 1,278,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,155. The company has a market capitalization of $91.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.58). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $79.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPSN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.32.

View Our Latest Report on LPSN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 215,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 418,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.