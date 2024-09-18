Lingotto Investment Management LLP Purchases New Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

