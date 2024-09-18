Lingotto Investment Management LLP Purchases 1,500,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,675,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the quarter. Recursion Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned approximately 1.55% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $27,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

RXRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $92,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,377,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,500,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $92,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,377,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $108,860.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,177,116 shares in the company, valued at $68,254,373.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,682 shares of company stock worth $1,663,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

