Lingotto Investment Management LLP Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.3% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 78,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,238,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,205,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $162.47 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $185.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.17 and its 200 day moving average is $146.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

