Lingotto Investment Management LLP Increases Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,462,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,065 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises approximately 14.4% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned about 2.34% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $430,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEVA. Barclays raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

