Lingotto Investment Management LLP Grows Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.06.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $6,550,602.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $148.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.84.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

