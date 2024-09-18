LimeWire (LMWR) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.15 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LimeWire has a total market cap of $56.52 million and $4.15 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,120,856 tokens. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 290,120,856.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.19662364 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $4,404,696.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

