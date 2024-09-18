Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Short Interest Update

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 819,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LNW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth about $124,523,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 1.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,307,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Light & Wonder by 128.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 910,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,472,000 after acquiring an additional 511,081 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,601,000 after acquiring an additional 438,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNW traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.03. 486,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

