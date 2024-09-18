Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $398,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,678,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,335,166.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,939 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,877,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LBRT

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.