Legacy Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,896 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises 1.3% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 754.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

