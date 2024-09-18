Legacy Financial Group Inc. Buys 13,770 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.07. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

