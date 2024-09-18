Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.06) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday.

Learning Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 72.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 78.81. Learning Technologies Group has a 12 month low of GBX 58.62 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 90.13 ($1.19). The company has a market capitalization of £566.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,786.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.

