Landore Resources (LON:LND) Shares Down 9%

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). 1,322,569 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,238,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

Landore Resources Trading Down 9.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.12. The firm has a market cap of £9.54 million, a P/E ratio of -310.90 and a beta of -0.15.

Get Landore Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Glenn Featherby bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($66,050.20). 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landore Resources Company Profile

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores, and develops precious and base metal projects in Eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include 6 leases and 1,318 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 33,029 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; and Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landore Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landore Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.