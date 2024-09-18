Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth $338,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $21.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

