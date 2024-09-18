Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LANC. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $179.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.14. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.35. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $215.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $452.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.70 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Elliot K. Fullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.00 per share, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,362. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2,386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 172,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,517,000 after buying an additional 165,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,913,000 after buying an additional 85,658 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,997,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1,055.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 32,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 520,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

