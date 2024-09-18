Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Short Interest Update

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 833,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In related news, Director Elliot K. Fullen purchased 3,000 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.00 per share, with a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at $864,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at $868,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth $862,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 51,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LANC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lancaster Colony from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Lancaster Colony from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.91. 42,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,432. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.14. Lancaster Colony has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $215.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $452.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

