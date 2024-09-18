Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,695,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,778,533,000 after acquiring an additional 60,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,183,000 after buying an additional 241,848 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,396,000 after acquiring an additional 129,120 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,035,000 after acquiring an additional 663,985 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.23. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LW. TD Cowen cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

