L & S Advisors Inc Takes Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $22,901,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $143.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $148.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRS. Benchmark raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

