L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in AAR by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AAR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

AAR Trading Up 1.2 %

AIR opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.51. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $54.71 and a one year high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.55.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

