L & S Advisors Inc Has $624,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 92.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,619 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.92. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

