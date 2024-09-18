L & S Advisors Inc Buys 430 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $87,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.