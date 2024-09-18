Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $56.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

