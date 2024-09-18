Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Free Report) fell 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.28 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.28 ($0.07). 717,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 954,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.80 ($0.08).

Kromek Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £36.57 million, a PE ratio of -528.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.47.

Kromek Group Company Profile

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection components and devices for the medical imaging, civil nuclear, CBRNe security, and safety screening markets. The company's products provide high resolution information on material composition and structure that are used in various applications.

