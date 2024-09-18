Kooman & Associates Trims Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Kooman & Associates trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kooman & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kooman & Associates owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 574,470 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 812,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 399,905 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 119.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 650,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after acquiring an additional 354,185 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 229.4% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 367,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,656,000 after acquiring an additional 256,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,420,000 after buying an additional 212,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMUB opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

