Kooman & Associates Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kooman & Associates grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $566.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $553.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $569.69.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

