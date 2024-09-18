KOK (KOK) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, KOK has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $313,693.94 and $103,384.90 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,679.08 or 1.00049656 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013596 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000035 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00054983 USD and is down -12.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $146,017.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.