Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report issued on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America's price objective points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KGS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.38.

KGS stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Kodiak Gas Services last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $309.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGS. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,358.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 644,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 600,055 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,544,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 334,086 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 575,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 222,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,695,000 after acquiring an additional 215,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

