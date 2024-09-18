Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Plans GBX 3.80 Dividend

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share by the home improvement retailer on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

KGF opened at GBX 322.30 ($4.26) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 274.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 256.82. The stock has a market cap of £5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,797.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 198.30 ($2.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 325 ($4.29).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.30) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 245 ($3.24) to GBX 310 ($4.10) in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

