Kilroy Realty Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Kilroy Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 152.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 32,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,841. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.81 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

