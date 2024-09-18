Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,689,300 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 2,368,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26,893.0 days.
Kikkoman Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KIKOF remained flat at $10.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Kikkoman has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.
About Kikkoman
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kikkoman
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Kikkoman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kikkoman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.