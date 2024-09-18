Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Up 11.8% in August

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 953,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 853,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.58, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.32.
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KZR
About Kezar Life Sciences
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kezar Life Sciences
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 2 Avocado Stocks Proving the Superfood Can Be a Super Investment
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Trucking Stocks Rebound: Big Rigs, Bigger Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.