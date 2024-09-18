Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Up 11.8% in August

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 953,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 853,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.58, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.32.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 868,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,855,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 64,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KZR

About Kezar Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.