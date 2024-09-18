Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, September 9th.

About Kering

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Kering has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $50.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

