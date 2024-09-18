Kenmare Resources plc to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

Shares of KMR opened at GBX 329.50 ($4.35) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 333.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 331.81. The stock has a market cap of £294.01 million, a P/E ratio of 465.94, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.58. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 291 ($3.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 437 ($5.77). The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.55) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

