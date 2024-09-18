Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

KEG.UN stock opened at C$14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.47. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$12.40 and a 12 month high of C$15.35. The company has a market cap of C$169.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.