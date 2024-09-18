Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
KEG.UN stock opened at C$14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.47. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$12.40 and a 12 month high of C$15.35. The company has a market cap of C$169.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.37.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
