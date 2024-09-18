Kava Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Kava has a market cap of $331.36 million and $7.33 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00039385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013039 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,736 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

