Kaspa 24 Hour Volume Reaches $60.78 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and approximately $60.78 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,724,497,884 coins and its circulating supply is 24,724,498,135 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,718,610,531.5818. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.16900447 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $53,254,738.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

