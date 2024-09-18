JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 429,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 112,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 53,030 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $50.68.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
