Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Didier Papadopoulos Sells 6,025 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $32,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,036.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $37,399.30.

On Monday, July 1st, Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.97. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Joby Aviation

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.