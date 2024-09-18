JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Short Interest Update

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 746,600 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 946,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JD Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JDLGF remained flat at $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. JD Logistics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

About JD Logistics

JD Logistics, Inc, an investment holding company, provides integrated supply chain solutions and logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers warehousing and distribution, express and freight delivery; bulky item, cold chain, and cross-border logistics; freight forwarder; and domestic and international transportation and delivery services, as well as consulting services.

