Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in August

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

Shares of JREIF remained flat at $3,881.42 during midday trading on Tuesday. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,881.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $3,881.42 and a one year high of $3,881.42.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

