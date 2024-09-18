Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in August

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
Shares of JREIF remained flat at $3,881.42 during midday trading on Tuesday. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,881.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $3,881.42 and a one year high of $3,881.42.
About Japan Real Estate Investment
