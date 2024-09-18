J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
J Sainsbury Stock Performance
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
