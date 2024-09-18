J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JSAIY

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

About J Sainsbury

Shares of JSAIY stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.