ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,807,100 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 3,491,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ITV Stock Performance
Shares of ITV stock remained flat at $1.00 on Tuesday. ITV has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.
About ITV
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ITV
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.