ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,807,100 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 3,491,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of ITV stock remained flat at $1.00 on Tuesday. ITV has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

Get ITV alerts:

About ITV

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.