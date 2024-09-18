iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $130.00

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.00 and last traded at $129.37, with a volume of 3630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.14.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

