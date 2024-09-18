iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 106,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 505,129 shares.The stock last traded at $20.74 and had previously closed at $20.76.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 108,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

