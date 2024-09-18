iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $42,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $219.36 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.92.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

