iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Decreased by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,986 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $23,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

