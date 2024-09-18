iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Bought by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,949,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,700 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for 6.3% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned 2.22% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $105,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,025.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,008,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,810 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,337.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,429,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,852,000 after buying an additional 2,260,960 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,915,000 after buying an additional 148,483 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,109,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,987,000 after buying an additional 92,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 991,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,283,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

