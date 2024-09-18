iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.44

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.44 and traded as high as C$39.79. iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF shares last traded at C$39.79, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.24.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.