iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,029,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,864 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $71,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,948,000 after buying an additional 178,690 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17,865.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,764,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,819 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 179,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,511,000 after buying an additional 69,939 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

