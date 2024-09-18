iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,090,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 17,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,732,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,244,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,791,000 after buying an additional 3,089,000 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 134.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,250,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 717,196 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,033,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,317,000 after purchasing an additional 281,339 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,006,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,370,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

EMB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,273,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,554. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.58.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

